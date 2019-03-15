Citigroup Cuts Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Price Target to $40.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

WLL stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 902.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

