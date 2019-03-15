Citigroup Inc. Sells 150,104 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.73 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $982.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

