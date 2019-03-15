Civitas (CIV) Price Down 37.6% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00051599 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00085316 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00139052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008438 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001823 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 292% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,982,403 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

