Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 135,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IFF opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.87 per share, with a total value of $579,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,730,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,095,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,102,910 shares of company stock worth $144,811,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

