Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 376.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 21.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

BMV MGK opened at $122.29 on Friday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a fifty-two week low of $1,825.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,204.40.

