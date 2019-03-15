Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $448,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $97.61.

