Clearbridge LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Clearbridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 2.4% of Clearbridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

