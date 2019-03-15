Clorox (CLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $177.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox surpassed the industry in a year thanks to the robust earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2019 and solid view for fiscal 2019. Second-quarter earnings topped estimates for the ninth straight quarter. Though sales missed estimates, it improved year over year driven by solid execution of pricing and cost-saving plans. Further, these actions aided gross margin expansion, despite higher commodity, manufacturing and logistics costs. Moreover, the company anticipates sales growth in fiscal 2019 backed by innovations, and acquisitions and divestitures. It also expects higher prices and cost-savings to aid gross margin. The company's 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth of categories and overall market share, also remain encouraging. However, elevated commodity costs and adverse currency rates should continue to be headwinds. Additionally, negative impacts from tariffs are likely to hurt Clorox’s results.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Clorox stock opened at $159.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clorox has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $4,067,935.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,242 shares of company stock worth $6,532,251 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

