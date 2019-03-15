Cloud Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cloud has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloud has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $688.86 or 0.17282961 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud (CLD) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

