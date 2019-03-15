Cloudera (CLDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.01 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.36–0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

CLDR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

