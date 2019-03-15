Cloudera (CLDR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cloudera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.