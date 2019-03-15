Cloudera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 23,609 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,748 call options.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Cloudera has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cloudera by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Cloudera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/cloudera-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-cldr.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.