Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.72

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.72 and last traded at $259.50, with a volume of 15085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

