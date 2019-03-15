Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of CCEP opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,105,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,334,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

