Coeur Mining (CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.62. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 50972 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.27 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coeur Mining (CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.62” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/coeur-mining-cde-shares-gap-down-to-4-62.html.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.