Coeur Mining (CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.62. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 50972 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.27 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
