Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $28.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,297,919,000 after purchasing an additional 128,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,028,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,192.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $833.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

