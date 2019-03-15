Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.43% of Archrock worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $16,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,500,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Archrock by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,575,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 758,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,143,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 687,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,844,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AROC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.90. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 110.42%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

