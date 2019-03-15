Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Tortoise MLP Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $13.91 on Friday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

