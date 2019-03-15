Cohu (COHU) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.50 million. Analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,927,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

