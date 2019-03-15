Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,538 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 15th total of 1,066,373 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $592,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 22,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $2,367,189.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,940 over the last 90 days. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 36.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/columbia-sportswear-colm-short-interest-down-33-2-in-february.html.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.