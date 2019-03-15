Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/columbus-mckinnon-corp-cmco-position-boosted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.