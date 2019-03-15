Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 912,661 shares of company stock worth $34,195,979. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

