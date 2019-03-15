Comerica Bank Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,305,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Shares of STM stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.76. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

