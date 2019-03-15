Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 309 Shares of Alleghany Co. (Y)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 69,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,219,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 391.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alleghany by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Alleghany by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 29,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $615.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.76. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $666.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

