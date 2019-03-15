Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 607 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 940.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-607-shares-of-cintas-co-ctas.html.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.