Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 16,400 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CIT Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 2,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth $92,642,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,618,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 704,217 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,275,000 after purchasing an additional 385,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,771,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,013,000 after purchasing an additional 324,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

NYSE:CIT opened at $50.07 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

