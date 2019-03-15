Commonwealth Bank of Australia Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

