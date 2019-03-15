Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.25. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-increases-holdings-in-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.