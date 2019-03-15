Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $111.64 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

