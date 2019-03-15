Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 90 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,515.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,388 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,321,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 555,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,374.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,384 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after buying an additional 468,319 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $251,880,000 after buying an additional 389,022 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $700,556.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,089 in the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

