Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $706,128.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBU stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.