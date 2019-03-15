Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.03

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 65618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

