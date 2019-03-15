Comparing Aegion (AEGN) and Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) and Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) are both industrial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Badger Daylighting and Aegion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Daylighting 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aegion 0 3 0 0 2.00

Badger Daylighting presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.24%. Aegion has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. Given Aegion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aegion is more favorable than Badger Daylighting.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Daylighting and Aegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Daylighting N/A N/A N/A Aegion 0.22% 8.05% 3.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Aegion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Aegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Badger Daylighting and Aegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Daylighting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aegion $1.33 billion 0.41 $2.93 million $1.19 14.41

Aegion has higher revenue and earnings than Badger Daylighting.

Summary

Aegion beats Badger Daylighting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs. It also provides pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; and well monitor installations applications. In addition, the company offers service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications; and debris removal and tank cleanouts services, such as frac tank cleanouts, road and box culvert cleanouts, pipe-rammed casing cleanouts, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. Further, it designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; and anode installation services. The company serves the utility, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, industrial, engineering, and construction industries. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 1,109 Badger hydrovacs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies. Its solutions include rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion and thermal control and prevention; thermoplastic pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection, and pipeline rehabilitation; and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities. The company serves municipal, state, and federal governments, as well as corporate customers in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, refinery, mining, general and industrial construction, infrastructure, water and wastewater, pipelines, transportation, utilities, maritime, and defense. Aegion Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

