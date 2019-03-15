Comparing Matador Resources (MTDR) & Wholehealth Products (GWPC)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wholehealth Products has a beta of -91.38, suggesting that its share price is 9,238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Wholehealth Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 2.40 $274.21 million $1.62 11.44 Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Wholehealth Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 30.48% 11.24% 6.43% Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Matador Resources and Wholehealth Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 6 10 0 2.63 Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Wholehealth Products on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 152.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 86.7 million stock tank barrels of oil and 396.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc., formerly Gulf Western Petroleum Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests. The Company develops IVD tests for over-the-counter (OTC or consumer), and point-of-care (POC or professional) use markets. The Company manufactures and markets a range of diagnostic test kits for consumer use through over-the-counter (OTC) sales, and for use by health care professionals, located at medical clinics, physician offices and hospitals known as POC, in the United States. These test kits are known as in vitro diagnostic test kits or IVD products.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.