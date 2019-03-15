Comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Midstream Partners -15.49% 7.17% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 0.00 $14.63 million $0.70 N/A

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Summary

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.