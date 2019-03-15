Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Reduced by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,430.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,048,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

