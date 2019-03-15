CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CONMED worth $274,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $77.82 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/conmed-co-cnmd-holdings-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.