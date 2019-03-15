Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 27,550 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

