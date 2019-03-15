Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 87.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total value of $1,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,879 shares in the company, valued at $93,082,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $309.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $225.82 and a one year high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann raised Illumina to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

