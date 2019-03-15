Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 678,706 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 3,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 695,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 675,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 21.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 411,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 4.79. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

