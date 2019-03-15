ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $67.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

