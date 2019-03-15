Consolidated Edison (ED) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.28

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.28 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 616896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

