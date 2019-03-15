Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,035 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 932,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 700,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 664,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,903,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,525,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

