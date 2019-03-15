Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 18,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,866. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

