ContentBox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $742,971.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $742,971.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

