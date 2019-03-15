Contrasting bluebird bio (BLUE) & Organovo (ONVO)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bluebird bio and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 8 13 1 2.61 Organovo 0 0 2 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $170.26, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Organovo has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 96.76%. Given Organovo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Organovo is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,018.02% -32.15% -27.03% Organovo -770.79% -67.55% -61.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bluebird bio and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.58 million 152.60 -$555.62 million ($10.68) -14.19 Organovo $4.60 million 28.05 -$34.80 million ($0.32) -3.38

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organovo beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder. The company's product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize various immune cell therapies for cancer. The company also has collaborations with Medigene AG to discover T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates in the field of cancer; Gritstone Oncology, Inc. to discover TCR product candidates in the field of cancer; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta CAR T cells directed at hematologic and solid tumor targets. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

