Contrasting Integral Technologies (ITKG) & Inrad Optics (INRD)

Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Integral Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Technologies and Inrad Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Technologies $70,000.00 167.37 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Inrad Optics $9.86 million 1.65 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Inrad Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Technologies and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A Inrad Optics 4.13% 23.12% 7.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Integral Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Integral Technologies and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Inrad Optics beats Integral Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services. Its optical components include planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers The company also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockels' cells and associated electronics. It serves corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser system, process control, and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, national laboratories, and universities. The company markets its products through sales, marketing, and customer service teams, as well as through independent sales agents. Inrad Optics, Inc. also exports its products Europe, Israel, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Photonic Products Group, Inc. and changed its name to Inrad Optics, Inc. in 2012. Inrad Optics, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Northvale, New Jersey.

