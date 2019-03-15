Contrasting V GRP INC/SH (VGID) and El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

V GRP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:VGID) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V GRP INC/SH N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo -2.06% 10.47% 6.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V GRP INC/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 1.13 -$8.99 million $0.74 16.99

V GRP INC/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than El Pollo LoCo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for V GRP INC/SH and El Pollo LoCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V GRP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo LoCo 0 1 2 0 2.67

El Pollo LoCo has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than V GRP INC/SH.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats V GRP INC/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

V GRP INC/SH Company Profile

V Group, Inc. provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

