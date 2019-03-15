Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,668 shares of company stock worth $49,943. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CRBP opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

