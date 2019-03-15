CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $407,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,754. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

